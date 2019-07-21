Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church,
1601 4th Avenue
Anoka, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1601 4th Avenue
Anoka, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel KNAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. KNAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel L. KNAK Obituary
Age 69, of Hastings, MN Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 from a three year battle with Leukemia. Preceded in death by son, Danny Knak; parents, Alfred Knak and Lucille (Patrick) Cullen. Survived by spouse, Cindy McIntosh-Knak; children, Keegan, Gillian, Kalli; siblings, Sherrie (Harlan) Gunnufson, Bonnie (Phil) Bromen; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey (Zoe) Gunnufson, Thomas (Joy) Gunnufson, Aaron Gunnufson, Andrew Bromen, Rebecca (Zac) Schultz, Robert (Nea) Bromen. Visitation from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN - Edina Chapel, 7110 France Avenue South. Memorial service at 11am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Avenue, Anoka, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow at Green Haven Golf Course, Anoka, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Red Cross Blood Donation, University of MN Bone Marrow Transplant Research, Augsburg University Athletic Department or s.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now