Age 69, of Hastings, MN Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 from a three year battle with Leukemia. Preceded in death by son, Danny Knak; parents, Alfred Knak and Lucille (Patrick) Cullen. Survived by spouse, Cindy McIntosh-Knak; children, Keegan, Gillian, Kalli; siblings, Sherrie (Harlan) Gunnufson, Bonnie (Phil) Bromen; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey (Zoe) Gunnufson, Thomas (Joy) Gunnufson, Aaron Gunnufson, Andrew Bromen, Rebecca (Zac) Schultz, Robert (Nea) Bromen. Visitation from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN - Edina Chapel, 7110 France Avenue South. Memorial service at 11am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Avenue, Anoka, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow at Green Haven Golf Course, Anoka, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Red Cross Blood Donation, University of MN Bone Marrow Transplant Research, Augsburg University Athletic Department or s.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019