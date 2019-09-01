|
Age 80 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019. Dan was a retired Brown and Bigelow employee of 35 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Florence Neilson, brother James Neilson and brother-in-law David Brewer. He is survived by his sisters Mary Lou Brewer of Colorado and Kathleen (Stan) Rolfsrud of Eden Prairie. Nieces Melissa, Marcelline, Jennifer and Heidi and nephew Anthony. Grand niece Emily and grandnephew Maxwell. We love and miss you Dan. Memorial service 11 AM, Wednesday, September 4th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Angel Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019