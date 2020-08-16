1/1
Daniel L. NILSSON
Age 64, of St. Paul Received his wings 8/7/20. A true American born on the 4th of July, he brightened the lives of everyone who knew him. Survived by daughter Andrea (Jonah), grandchildren Devin, Orion and Sebastian, mother Joanne Jensen, siblings John Nilsson (Cheryl,) Joe Nilsson (Danea), Dianne Lee, Roy Johnson (Sherry) and Jean Nilsson, 10 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by fathers James Nilsson, LeRoy Johnson and Wayne Jensen. A celebration of life party will occur at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Sad to hear about Dan. He made me laugh a lot at deer camp. RIP Dan.
ray schmidt
Friend
