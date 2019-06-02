Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Age 72, passed away surrounded by love on May 22, 2019. Survived by wife, Margaret; daughter, Danielle (Neal) Lloyd; son, Adam (Jessica); his beloved grandson Carter and many nieces and nephews. Dan was born in St. Paul Minnesota, attended Harding High School (class of 1965). He joined the Navy where he was a certified bluenose. He continued his service retiring with 20 years in the Minnesota National Guard. He graduated from St. Paul Technical College and worked as a machinist. Dan loved history, learning about new things, good movies, good food and above, all his family. He will be remembered for his collection of miscellaneous gadgets, his quirky sense of humor and his bad dad jokes that he liked to tell you over and over again. Thank you to Allina Hospice and United Hospital for all the care and kindness we received. Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 6pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN-St. Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Road. Visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
