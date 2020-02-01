Home

Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast
Rochester, MN 55904
(507) 282-1075
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast
Rochester, MN 55904
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Age 92 Passed Away January 31, 2020 A Funeral Mass for Dan will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with the Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in The River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, and Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester. www.mackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 1, 2020
