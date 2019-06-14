|
|
Age 87, devoted husband, parent, friend, psychologist, teacher, peace activist, and pastor, passed away peacefully on June 10. Dan grew up on Turtle Lake, attended Cretin High School and the St. Paul Seminary, and was ordained in the St. Paul Archdiocese. As a priest he taught at Nazareth Hall Seminary before becoming chaplain at the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota. At the Newman Center he began organizing against the Vietnam War and raising awareness about social justice, helping create a Third World Institute and a Central American Resource Center. After 15 years Dan left the priesthood, earned a PhD in Psychology, and went into both community and private practice as a therapist. He also began a wonderful 45-year marriage with Moira, helping her raise four children. Dan and Moira remained dedicated to peace activism and community service for the rest of their lives. They built a beautiful cabin in Wisconsin and traveled the world, always surrounded by a wonderful group of friends and family. Dan had a rare gift for connecting with people, which he brought to his work as a priest and therapist, and to all other aspects of his life. He was understated and humble, yet magnetic; his warmth, humor, and love were precious gifts to countless friends, family members, clients, and parishioners. Those of us who knew him can count ourselves very lucky. Dan is survived by his brothers Dick (Nerie) and Dave (Daisy) Moga; his step-children Susan, Denis and Kevin (Dominique Morel) Hartigan, and Ann McGinn (Andy); grandchildren Jack, Anna and Tommy McGinn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Christine and Nic, brother Michael (Nancy), and sister Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Project for Pride in Living in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Minikahda Club on August 15 at 5:30-7:30 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 14 to June 16, 2019