Age 52, of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully on March 30. Dan died of complications after a double lung transplant. He was positive and brave during his year-long battle w/pulmonary fibrosis. Dan grew up in Inver Grove Hts., graduated from Simley High School. He was employed 26+ yrs at Wilbert Plastic Services. He enjoyed golfing, spending time in FL and at Round Lake in WI. Preceded in death by father, Donald Cummings. Survived by his wife, the love of his life for 22 yrs, Jennie (Malmstedt); children Brendan (Amber) Malmstedt and Zack Cummings; mother Nancy Cummings; brother Mike Cummings; aunt Caroline Schoch; and in-laws Chris & Dave Malmstedt; nieces and nephews, extended family & friends. Dan's smile and kind and gentle manner will be greatly missed by all. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Swedberg-Taylor FH, Webster, WI 715-866-7131; www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020