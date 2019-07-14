Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Daniel P. LAMBIE


1944 - 2019
Age 74 of White Bear Lake Passed away July 2, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Judy; sisters, Shandra Mangan, Ildred Shepard and Cheryl Larranaga. Survived by stepdaughter, Cheyenne Dailey (Brenda Reaney); grand-children, Ken Dailey (Joe Jarrard) and Sarah French (Jason); great grand-children, Samantha, Max and Cora; sister, Eleanor Hartshorn (Bob); brothers, Jack (Sharon) and Bill (Roberta); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 22 at 10 AM. Funeral at 11 AM at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Interment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
