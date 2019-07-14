|
Age 74 of White Bear Lake Passed away July 2, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife, Judy; sisters, Shandra Mangan, Ildred Shepard and Cheryl Larranaga. Survived by stepdaughter, Cheyenne Dailey (Brenda Reaney); grand-children, Ken Dailey (Joe Jarrard) and Sarah French (Jason); great grand-children, Samantha, Max and Cora; sister, Eleanor Hartshorn (Bob); brothers, Jack (Sharon) and Bill (Roberta); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, July 22 at 10 AM. Funeral at 11 AM at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Interment Union Cemetery, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019