|
|
Age 70 of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Retired from St. Paul Regional Water Service. Preceded in death by wife, Marlene; parents, Anthony D. "Chuck" & Ann. Survived by children, Anthony D. (Brenna), Michelle, Michael (Emily); grandchildren, Giana, Taylor, Bryce, Macie, George, Mackinley & Andrew; siblings, Mary Ellen Smith, Tony "Chuck" (Jill Brown), Gina Deveney; also nieces, nephews & relatives. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Church of St. Stanislaus, 398 W. Superior Street, St. Paul, MN. Visitation 4-7 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019