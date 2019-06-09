Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Stanislaus
398 W. Superior Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 70 of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Retired from St. Paul Regional Water Service. Preceded in death by wife, Marlene; parents, Anthony D. "Chuck" & Ann. Survived by children, Anthony D. (Brenna), Michelle, Michael (Emily); grandchildren, Giana, Taylor, Bryce, Macie, George, Mackinley & Andrew; siblings, Mary Ellen Smith, Tony "Chuck" (Jill Brown), Gina Deveney; also nieces, nephews & relatives. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Church of St. Stanislaus, 398 W. Superior Street, St. Paul, MN. Visitation 4-7 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
