Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather and Brother Of West St. Paul, Minnesota. Born in St. Paul on November 30, 1928; passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on July 15, 2020, while under family home hospice care. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Josephine Sauro; his sister, Elizabeth Waschbusch; and brother-in-law, Robert Conlin. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Audrey (Deery) Sauro; and 10 children, Diane (Ernie) Jadwinski, Daniel (Kay) Sauro, Denise Clear, Cindy (Dennis) Sapletal, Linda (Steve) Rowley, Sue (Dean) Myking, Carolyn Sauro, Steve (Jodi) Sauro, Patrick Sauro and Mary (Randy) Feldsien. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Conlin; brother, Thomas (Kathy) Sauro; and brother-in-law, Edward Waschbusch; along with many other relatives and friends. He was born and raised on the levee where he attended Mechanic Arts High School. After serving in the army during Post World War II, Daniel worked at West Publishing for 40+ years in St. Paul where he met Audrey. They married February 14, 1953, moved to West St. Paul, and have been parishioners of St. Joseph's Catholic Church since 1959. Daniel was a long-time member of the St. Anthony Society. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West St. Paul. Visitation at the church prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Please wear a face mask. Memorials preferred to the Church of St. Joseph. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200