Age 63 Of Coon Rapids It is with great sorrow that we announce that Dan Smith, beloved brother and uncle, passed away of natural causes in his home. Born May 12, 1957 in St. Paul to George H. and Jeanne E. Smith, he will be missed by brothers Mark, Phil and Tom (deceased), sister Barbara (Jack) Reis, and nephews Connor and Coleman. His unconventional outlook created a varied network of friends. He had a passion for on-site live music, competitive pinball and science fiction. His intellect thrived on reading and technology. Former Production Supervisor for CPI Card Group in Roseville, he enjoyed a short retirement and spent many relaxing days on Lake Mille Lacs. A small, socially-distance gathering to honor his life and legacy will be held outdoors at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave., Mahtomedi, on Wednesday, September 30 at 11 AM. Memorials preferred to his favorite non-profit: Margaret Village, 7315 South Yale Ave., Chicago, IL 60621. When we remember him, a smile will wipe away the tears because his unconventional perspective on life can bring us to new and exciting places. RIP Dan, with great love... 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com