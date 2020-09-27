1/1
Daniel Paul SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 63 Of Coon Rapids It is with great sorrow that we announce that Dan Smith, beloved brother and uncle, passed away of natural causes in his home. Born May 12, 1957 in St. Paul to George H. and Jeanne E. Smith, he will be missed by brothers Mark, Phil and Tom (deceased), sister Barbara (Jack) Reis, and nephews Connor and Coleman. His unconventional outlook created a varied network of friends. He had a passion for on-site live music, competitive pinball and science fiction. His intellect thrived on reading and technology. Former Production Supervisor for CPI Card Group in Roseville, he enjoyed a short retirement and spent many relaxing days on Lake Mille Lacs. A small, socially-distance gathering to honor his life and legacy will be held outdoors at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave., Mahtomedi, on Wednesday, September 30 at 11 AM. Memorials preferred to his favorite non-profit: Margaret Village, 7315 South Yale Ave., Chicago, IL 60621. When we remember him, a smile will wipe away the tears because his unconventional perspective on life can bring us to new and exciting places. RIP Dan, with great love... 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved