|
|
Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend Age 59 of Roseville, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 16, 2019. He is survived by wife, Diane Eagon Dodge; son, Adam (Martha Grave) Dodge; stepdaughter, Haley Eagon; stepsons, David (Heather) Silva, Eric (Brittney) Sandquist, Andy (Elizabeth) Vetter; parents, Juliann Johnson, Harold (Cynthia Martz) Dodge; siblings, Carl (Jeri) Dodge, Christina (Scott Rogers) Dodge, Ben (Nancee) Dodge; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by niece, Leah Dawn. Dan had a fulfilling career at Unisys and Thomson Reuters, but had many interests outside of his work life. He was a lifelong learner, innovator, skilled craftsman and a budding banjo player. Dan loved bluegrass, jazz, puns, tie-dyed shirts and grilling. Any time spent on wheels was treasured, be it on motorcycles, inline skates, or his unicycle. Blessed with a quick wit and good humor, Dan was always compassionate and considerate to others — a genuinely great guy who will be missed a thousand times over. Memorial service will be 2 PM Saturday, May 11 at PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2561 Victoria St N., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association, Minnesota Chapter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019