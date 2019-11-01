Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
460 W. Annapolis
Cherokee, MN
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
460 W. Annapolis
Cherokee, MN
Daniel R. "Danny" SCHMITT

Daniel R. "Danny" SCHMITT Obituary
A Special Child of Jesus went home to his Father in heaven on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 42. Preceded in death by his grand parents, Eugene & Anne Schmitt and Hallard & Lorraine Howe. Survived by loving & devoted parents, Roger & Diane; brothers, Jason "Jay" (Michelle) of So. St. Paul & Aaron Schmitt of Hamden, CT.; loving niece, Olivia & nephew, Colten Schmitt; and many many family & friends. Danny was a very special guy with a smile that would light up a room. He inspired and touched the hearts of many. Thank you to St. James Lutheran Church for including Danny in their prayers for 42 years. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Gillette Hospital who have cared for Danny. Thank you to all the staff at Bluebird Home and to all who have cared for Danny in the past. Danny boy you will forever be in our hearts until we are together again Sweet Angel – Love. Funeral Service 11AM, Monday, Nov. 4th at St. James Lutheran Church, 460 W. Annapolis @ Cherokee; WSP. Visitation 3-6PM, Sunday, Nov. 3rd at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St; WSP and also 1-hr. prior to the service at church. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
