Age 62 Passed away June 13, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by loving wife Gayle; brother Wayne and wife Debbie, their children Kelli Meilink (Steve) and Kevan; sister Karen Higgins and her children Melissa Guthmiller (fiance Jeff) and Staci Higgins; as well as numerous aunts, an uncle and cousins across the country. He is also missed by his mother-in-law Elaine Bramer and brothers-in-law Allen and Steven Bramer. Celebration of his life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at New Life Presbyterian Church, 965 W. Larpenteur, Roseville, MN. Visitation starts at 10:00 with service and luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019