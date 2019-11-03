|
|
Born on 3/29/1959 Passed away on 11/1/2019 Born in St. Paul to Monica (Waldera) and Lynn Johnson. Graduate of Dunwoody Technical Institute, avid outdoorsman and longtime member of the NWTF. Preceded in death by brother, Gregory and mother, Monica. Survived by father, Lynn; siblings, Charlene (Richard) Berg, Nancy (Elroy) Fritsche, Thomas (Lois), Monica Carroll, John (Kelli), Dean and James (Colleen); his faithful dog, Hogan; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM (noon) on Thursday, No-vember 7, 2019 at the Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret Street N., North St. Paul, with a visitation from 11AM-12PM at church. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019