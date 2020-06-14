Daniel S. "Dan" PETERS
Age 83, of Woodbury Formerly of Chicago Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Preceded by parents. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Delores Peters; children, Lisa (John) Amerongen, Antoinette (Steve) Frankenbach, Stanley (Patti) Peters; grandchildren, Nicholas and Elise Amerongen, Jade and Garrison Peters; great-granddaughter, Addison Peters; sisters, Loretta Kutka and Theresa Dombrowski. A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 18 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Let's Go Fishing.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
