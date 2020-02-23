Home

Attention: Pipefitters Local #539 Age 58 of Eagan, MN Passed away on January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Gordon, grandparents, Del & Mary (Dorthy), Cecil & Margaret. Survived by son, Keith, daughter, Bridget (Trevor) Timm; and their mother, Neille; mother, Dorothy; brother, Grodon; sister, Rebecca Smith; nephew, Taylor; niece, Sara Rose; & other family & friends. A gathering of family & friends will be held from 4-8PM Friday, Feb. 28th at Westpoint Clubhouse, 102 Carmel Ave. West St. Paul. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
