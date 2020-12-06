1/
Daniel T. "Beaver" PETERSON
Age 73 - Of St. Paul Passed away November 29, 2020 Survived by wife, Carol; sister, Lori (Bill) Pearson; stepson, Grant (Jan) Johnson; granddaughter, Olivia; and many great friends. Daniel was a long-time resident of the West 7th Street neighborhood of St. Paul. 1965 graduate of Monroe High School and union carpenter with 3M. Daniel loved life and he loved people. Those he didn't know were just friends he hadn't met yet. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. The family prefers memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
