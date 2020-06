Age 79 of New Brighton Passed away June 2, 2020 Survived by wife, Diane; son, Dean (Brandi) Morstad; daughter, Deborah (Paul) Farinella; grandchildren, Noah, Jasmine, Eva, Samuel, Ezekiel and Katerina and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Morstad and sister, Janet Swanson. Dan was a Navy Veteran. He was Founder and Executive Director of Love Lines Crisis Center where he dedicated his life as a servant of God impacting lives globally. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, June 8 (visitation 10-11 AM) at NORTH HTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1700 Hwy 96 W., Arden Hills. Enter through Door A. Service will be live streamed through www.nhlc.org . Social Distancing guidelines will be practiced. Masks strongly encouraged. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Love Lines Crisis Center.