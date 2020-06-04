Daniel W. MORSTAD
Age 79 of New Brighton Passed away June 2, 2020 Survived by wife, Diane; son, Dean (Brandi) Morstad; daughter, Deborah (Paul) Farinella; grandchildren, Noah, Jasmine, Eva, Samuel, Ezekiel and Katerina and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Morstad and sister, Janet Swanson. Dan was a Navy Veteran. He was Founder and Executive Director of Love Lines Crisis Center where he dedicated his life as a servant of God impacting lives globally. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, June 8 (visitation 10-11 AM) at NORTH HTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1700 Hwy 96 W., Arden Hills. Enter through Door A. Service will be live streamed through www.nhlc.org. Social Distancing guidelines will be practiced. Masks strongly encouraged. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Love Lines Crisis Center.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
NORTH HTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
JUN
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
NORTH HTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
