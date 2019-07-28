Home

Dad, Grandpa, Uncle & Friend Age 85 Preceded in death by parents: Adolph and Josephine; infant grand-children: Daniel Jr. and Anastasia; daughter-in-law Rachel Washick; and a pack of four-legged friends. Survived by children: Daniel (Julie), Steve, Sandie (Craig); grandchildren: DeDe, Marshall, Alyssa, Brady, Trevor, Carl, Calvin, Carter; sisters: Mildred Flacksbarth and Florence Continelli; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dan was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who made a living and retired as a Ford Motor mechanic. He was an avid cyclist, completing the Minnesota MS 150 several times in retirement. For anyone that knew Dan, he had a heart as strong as his hand shake. Special thanks to the staff at Augustana Lakeside Care Center in Dassel, Minnesota and Pastor Doug Mork. Donations can be made to the Animal Humane Society (www.animal humanesociety.org) or National M.S. Society (www.nationalmssociety.org). Memorial Service Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ on Capitol Hill Church, 105 University Avenue W., St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Fort Snelling at a later date
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
