Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faith Covenant Church
12921 Nicollet Ave
Burnsville, MN 55337
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel LOWRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Whipple LOWRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Whipple LOWRY Obituary
Age 77, of Springfield, MO Passed on April 13, 2019 Daniel was born to Raymond Walter Lowry and Mildred Ann Lowry, March 29, 1942. He graduated from GA Tech in 1964 and received an Electrical Engineering Degree. Preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher Lowry. Survived by loving wife Faye, married 43 years; sisters, Rebecca (Richard) Donaldson, Elizabeth (Steve) Sheeley; children, Cynthia (Jay) Perske, Aaron Lowry, Angela Lowry, Allison Lowry, Kathryn Lowry; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Dan worked for General Dynamics for 49.5 years. He was an active member in his church and Cursillo. He was passionate about serving in the prison ministry in the Rochester Men's Prison. He loved the Lord and his family and leaves a great legacy of faithfulness, integrity, and kindness. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be Thursday, April 18th, 2pm at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337 with a reception to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.