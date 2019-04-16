|
|
Age 77, of Springfield, MO Passed on April 13, 2019 Daniel was born to Raymond Walter Lowry and Mildred Ann Lowry, March 29, 1942. He graduated from GA Tech in 1964 and received an Electrical Engineering Degree. Preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher Lowry. Survived by loving wife Faye, married 43 years; sisters, Rebecca (Richard) Donaldson, Elizabeth (Steve) Sheeley; children, Cynthia (Jay) Perske, Aaron Lowry, Angela Lowry, Allison Lowry, Kathryn Lowry; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Dan worked for General Dynamics for 49.5 years. He was an active member in his church and Cursillo. He was passionate about serving in the prison ministry in the Rochester Men's Prison. He loved the Lord and his family and leaves a great legacy of faithfulness, integrity, and kindness. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be Thursday, April 18th, 2pm at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337 with a reception to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2019