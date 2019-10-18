Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Well Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The Well Church
14770 Canada Ave.
Rosemount, MN
Darla Kay LIDKE

Darla Kay LIDKE Obituary
Age 59 of Apple Valley Passed away October 16, 2019. Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Well Church (14770 Canada Ave.) Rosemount. Visitation from 5-8pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at White Funeral Home (14560 Pennock Ave.) Apple Valley and one hour prior to the Service at church. Interment: Fairmont Memorial Park, Fairmont, MN. Memorials preferred to The Well Church or donor's choice in lieu of flowers. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2019
