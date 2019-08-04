Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
Darlene A. GARCEAU

Darlene A. GARCEAU Obituary
Age 77 Of Vadnais Heights Beloved sister, aunt and dear friend to many passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents David and Ellen; and a brother David Jr. Survived by sister Della; niece Denise (Doug) Firkus and nephew David (Joelle) Garceau; many cousins and friends. She graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1960 and went on to Globe College of Business. Darlene then went to work for BCBS and enjoyed a 30+ year career there. Upon retirement she continued to research the family heritage and was very active in the Little Canada Historical Society. Darlene enjoyed connecting with people, going to monthly lunches with friends from grade school thru high school, and planning class reunions. She will be missed by many. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 East Little Canada Road, Little Canada, MN. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment St. John's of Little Canada Cemetery. Memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
