Age 78 Of St. Paul, MN Darlene passed away on July 28. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Isabelle (Parlow) Mohrland; sister, Patricia Rooke; and brother, Floyd "Pete" Mohrland. Survived by brothers, Carl and Richard Mohrland; sisters, Cynthia (Jim) Unterberger, Pamela (Rosendo) Mendez and Kathy Mohrland; sisters-in-law, Kathy M., Donna, and Kathy K. Mohrland; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the Bingo Queen who loved traveling, crafting, spending time with family and friends, and was an active member of the Minnesota Lace Society and participated in Harding High School Alumni luncheons. Private celebration of life to be held at a later date. 651-767-9333