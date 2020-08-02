1/1
Darlene Agnes MOHRLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78 Of St. Paul, MN Darlene passed away on July 28. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Isabelle (Parlow) Mohrland; sister, Patricia Rooke; and brother, Floyd "Pete" Mohrland. Survived by brothers, Carl and Richard Mohrland; sisters, Cynthia (Jim) Unterberger, Pamela (Rosendo) Mendez and Kathy Mohrland; sisters-in-law, Kathy M., Donna, and Kathy K. Mohrland; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the Bingo Queen who loved traveling, crafting, spending time with family and friends, and was an active member of the Minnesota Lace Society and participated in Harding High School Alumni luncheons. Private celebration of life to be held at a later date. 651-767-9333





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Kathy Mohrland
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved