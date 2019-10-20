|
Age 87, died on October 12, 2019. Mom was a kind and giving woman, who tried to see the best in people. She loved babies, and was blessed to have a large family. She was baptized as a witness of Jehovah God on August 12, 1956. She looked forward to the resurrection promises. Nothing gave her more joy than sharing God's promises for the future. Her words: "my life would be nothing without it". Born September 1, 1932 as the first of 10 children to Otto and Dena Lappegaard. She married in 1948. Her husband, S. Bert, died in 1970. They had 8 children together. All have survived her: Craig (Kathleen), Kristen (Jim), Lori (Jerry), Cathy (Rich), Tim (Lynne), Debra (Keith), Kerri, Shelley (Sid). There are 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. She is also survived by 8 of her siblings Laurel (LaVonne), Beverly (William), Barbara, Roger (Sharon), Lorna (Dennis), Rick, Terry (Gwen), Steven (Judy). Preceded in death by her husband Shelby Bert Arlington, her dear sister LaVonne, brothers-in-law Conrad (Barbara), George (LaVonne), neices Gina, Jill, nephew Brian, and grand nephew Derrick. The family would like to thank ALL at Southview Acres Health Care who gave Mom compassionate care; especially Annetta for helping Mom dress for 2 very important events – the weddings of 2 of her daughters. Thanks also to the caring hospice staff. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1545 Christensen Avenue, West St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019