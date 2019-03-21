Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
For more information about
Darlene SAVELA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene SAVELA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene E. SAVELA


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene E. SAVELA Obituary
Born July 21, 1942 Passed peacefully on March 15, 2019 with loving family by her side. She has joined loved ones, son Kevin, and brothers Larry and Simon. Survived by husband Robert, daughter Jennifer, son John, grandson Brandon and his mother Michelle. She is very loved and will be missed forever by family, friends and animals. She was an incredibly kind and compassionate woman who devoted her life to helping others. She worked many years as a senior supervisor for Healtheast nutrition care and made many friends there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now