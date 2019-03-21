|
Born July 21, 1942 Passed peacefully on March 15, 2019 with loving family by her side. She has joined loved ones, son Kevin, and brothers Larry and Simon. Survived by husband Robert, daughter Jennifer, son John, grandson Brandon and his mother Michelle. She is very loved and will be missed forever by family, friends and animals. She was an incredibly kind and compassionate woman who devoted her life to helping others. She worked many years as a senior supervisor for Healtheast nutrition care and made many friends there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 21, 2019