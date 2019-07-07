Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene H. BAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene H. BAKER Obituary
July 2, 2019, age 80, of Onamia She is survived by her husband James, 3 children, Connie (Craig) Pagel, Carol Baker (Rick McCarty) and Mark Baker (Annette Cerreta); 4 grandchildren, Karla, Nicole, Meggan & Phillip; 5 great-grand-children, Julian, Mason, Savannah, Hayden & Sophia; brother Dennis (Bonnie) Portner and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No., South St. Paul. Family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now