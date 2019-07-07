|
July 2, 2019, age 80, of Onamia She is survived by her husband James, 3 children, Connie (Craig) Pagel, Carol Baker (Rick McCarty) and Mark Baker (Annette Cerreta); 4 grandchildren, Karla, Nicole, Meggan & Phillip; 5 great-grand-children, Julian, Mason, Savannah, Hayden & Sophia; brother Dennis (Bonnie) Portner and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No., South St. Paul. Family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019