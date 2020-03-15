|
Age 88, of Maple Grove Darlene was born to Jess and Margaret Battern in St. Paul on July 9, 1931. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 6, 2020. Survived by daughter Kim Battern, son Mark (Kelly), son Christopher (Hanh), daughter Susan Schwaller (David), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her dear husband of 65 years, Donovan Hegle. Darlene loved her basset hound Obie, the North Shore, birdwatching, camping, garage sales, and golfer Jordan Spieth. She was greatly loved and will be immeasurably missed. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22 at the First Memorial Edina Chapel, 7110 France Avenue S. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Basset Rescue.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020