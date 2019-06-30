Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
650 Palace
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
650 Palace
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene KASELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene "Auntie Dar" KASELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene "Auntie Dar" KASELLA Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul on June 23, 2019 She was a very special lady who showed endless devotion to her family, friends, and the church she loved so dearly. Preceded in death by parents Tony & Bessie; sister Dolly; brother Bud; nephew Chris Skoog. Survived by brother Larry (Rosey); sister-in-law Eleanor; nieces & nephews Lisa (Tom) Green, Dolly (Jerry) Ludden, Larry Jr. (Nancy), Tony, Teresa Skoog, Mark (Sheryl), Julie (Jamie) Conley; many great-nieces & nephews; great-great nieces (2) & nephew (1). Visitation 10-11AM with 11AM Mass of Christian Burial Monday (7/1) at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 650 Palace. Burial Resurection Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Special thanks to the Alton Memory Care and St. Therese of Woodbury TCU.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now