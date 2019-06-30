|
|
Age 86, of St. Paul on June 23, 2019 She was a very special lady who showed endless devotion to her family, friends, and the church she loved so dearly. Preceded in death by parents Tony & Bessie; sister Dolly; brother Bud; nephew Chris Skoog. Survived by brother Larry (Rosey); sister-in-law Eleanor; nieces & nephews Lisa (Tom) Green, Dolly (Jerry) Ludden, Larry Jr. (Nancy), Tony, Teresa Skoog, Mark (Sheryl), Julie (Jamie) Conley; many great-nieces & nephews; great-great nieces (2) & nephew (1). Visitation 10-11AM with 11AM Mass of Christian Burial Monday (7/1) at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 650 Palace. Burial Resurection Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Special thanks to the Alton Memory Care and St. Therese of Woodbury TCU.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019