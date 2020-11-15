1/1
Darlene Mae GOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2020 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jaquelyn Gross. Survived by loving life partner John Bohrer, son Steven (Jennifer), and dearly loved grand children Campbell and Georgia. Darlene spent her career as a nurse primarily at Summit Manor Healthcare Center in St. Paul. Her best memories include being a Derham Dollie and spending summers at Stony Lake. Later in life her favorite activity was traveling with her family. Europe and Gull Lake were highlights. Darlene loved her son Steven and appreciated his sense of humor. She found the most joy in her relationships with John, Campbell, and Georgia. As a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved