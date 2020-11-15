Age 80, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2020 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jaquelyn Gross. Survived by loving life partner John Bohrer, son Steven (Jennifer), and dearly loved grand children Campbell and Georgia. Darlene spent her career as a nurse primarily at Summit Manor Healthcare Center in St. Paul. Her best memories include being a Derham Dollie and spending summers at Stony Lake. Later in life her favorite activity was traveling with her family. Europe and Gull Lake were highlights. Darlene loved her son Steven and appreciated his sense of humor. She found the most joy in her relationships with John, Campbell, and Georgia. As a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store