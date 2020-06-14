Passed peacefully at age 95 Natural causes on April 27, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband Robert; grandsons, James and Joseph Eliason, and Daniel Hedin; brothers Bill, Otto, Elmer, Ernie, Leonard and Vernon Krueger; sisters Orvilla Brunmeier and Adeline Kloss; and son-in-law Robert Eliason. Darlene is survived by children, Sharen (fiance Richard McKelvey) Eliason, Shirley (Leon) Dahle, Barbara (Thomas) Hedin, Robert (Dawn) and Craig (Chris). Grandchildren, Kevin (Jeanne) Eliason, Shannon (Tobias) Thorsell, Nathan (Heather) Dahle, Tim (Katie) Dahle, Chris (Teya) Dahle, Brian Dahle, Cara Hedin, Jennifer (David) Straight, Jason, Jeff (Stasha), Jillian (David) Kunelius, Michael (Cheree), Samantha (Aaron), and 16 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Ramsey County Care Center (Phalen Place) and Health Partners Hospice team. Memorials preferred to South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church or donor's choice. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi, MN. Her life was a blessing, Her memory a treasure. She was loved beyond words, And will be missed beyond measure. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.