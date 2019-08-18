|
|
Age 88 of Rosemount, called to heaven on August 14, 2019. Darlene was preceded in death by loving husband of 60 years, Richard F. Keller; son, Gary Keller; grandsons, Nathan and Ryan Giguere; siblings, Harold (Birdene) Paquin, Clifford Paquin and Muriel (Glen) Belisle, and brother-in-law, Lester Martell. She is survived by loving daughters, Kathy (Mike) Weise, Barb (Chuck) Oestreich, Sue (Tom) Giguere and Mary (Dan) Kehoe; grandchildren, Christopher Weise, Nicole (Ryan) Vogt; Meghan (Todd) Isaacs, Lindsey (Mark) Dvorak, Kelly Oestreich, Travis (Teri Ho) Giguere, Ashley Giguere, Sam (Lori) Kehoe, Jenna (Perri) Girouard & Grace Kehoe; great grandchildren, Alex Kehoe, Hayden Dvorak, Connor Isaacs and Maddie Kehoe; sister, Yvonne Martell; sister- in-law, Eileen Paquin; also by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mass of Christian Burial, 11AM Thursday August 22, 2019 at The Church of St. Joseph's, 13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount, MN with visitation starting at 9:30 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment, St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019