Age 88 Passed on to the next life due to natural causes on October 17, 2020. Former longtime resident of East St. Paul and Maplewood; former Sunday school teacher at Hazel Park Alliance Church and former member of New Life Church in Woodbury. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton; son, Douglas. She is survived by her brother, Harlan (Alice) Bensley; son, Steven; daughter, Candace McDonald; grandchildren, Tyler, Sean, Emily and Cassidy. A brief service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B. Private interment Union Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550