Darlyne (Bensley) GLOFF
Age 88 Passed on to the next life due to natural causes on October 17, 2020. Former longtime resident of East St. Paul and Maplewood; former Sunday school teacher at Hazel Park Alliance Church and former member of New Life Church in Woodbury. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton; son, Douglas. She is survived by her brother, Harlan (Alice) Bensley; son, Steven; daughter, Candace McDonald; grandchildren, Tyler, Sean, Emily and Cassidy. A brief service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B. Private interment Union Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
02:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
It’s been many years but I’m grateful to have known Darlyne and Milt. The kindness you both showed me during a very difficult time so long ago will not be forgotten. Thank you for your friendship. Rest in peace Darlyne.
J F
