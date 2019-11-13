|
Age 88 Passed away on November 9, 2019 Bud was born April 14, 1931 in Saskatchewan, Canada. Preceded in death by parents Nels Oscar and Esther Olson, sister Gladys Fosberg, infant brothers Archie and Donald, brother-in-laws Roy Alton Fosberg and Charles Melquist, son-in-law James Johnson and niece Diana Bruneau. Will be greatly missed by beloved and devoted wife Martha, children Sharon Bodahl, Sue (Jim) McDonald, Dan (Chris) Bodahl, special sister Delores Melquist , brother-in-law John Eder(Carolyn), stepchildren Pam (Joe) Hughes, Brian (Nancy) Haberstroh, Martha (Mike) Slater, Eva (Craig) Novaczyk, Tom Horvath (Cathy), grandchildren Katie (Cory) Ellis, Kyle Johnson, Kelly(Andrew) Gunderson, Allie McDonald, Rory McDonald and Joe Bodahl; great grandchildren Connor, Greyson, Garrett, step grandchildren Elizabeth, Daniel, Angela, Step Great Grandchildren Tyson, Christian, and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Bud's family moved to the USA (Wisconsin) in 1939. He was a US Navy Veteran. He was a mechanic by trade and owned his own gas station in St Paul for some years and was a long time employee of Gillette Co. Bud had a great love for his wife and family first and foremost, winters in Texas, dancing, travelling and enjoyed conversations with just about anyone. He was his grandchildren's greatest cheerleader at whatever endeavor they were pursuing at the time. Thanks to the staff at Prelude Memory Care that took special care of him and a very special thanks to St Croix Hospice for their support and care throughout the last 10 months. Funeral Service Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 1:00 PM. Graveside Service Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) 11:00 AM at Mission Cemetery, Agate Rd. & Cty Rd. M, Trade Lake, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Croix Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019