Darrel "Jack" CASEY
Age 77 of Eagan Passed peacefully Oct. 27, 2020 Preceded by parents Earl & Irene; sisters Dorothy & Joyce. Survived by wife of 53 years Barbara; daughter Jennifer (Matt) Munson; sons Steven (Jeanine) & Michael (Amy) Casey; grandchildren Bailey, Theo, Myles, Patrick, Lukas, Ava, Michael, Alexander, Ella; nieces, nephews, many other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org in Jack's name. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 am MONDAY (Nov. 16, 2020) at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
