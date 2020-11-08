Born in Warwick, ND to Velma & Tony Koss on May 18, 1930 and passed away Oct. 26, 2020. Darrel grew up in the Devil's Lake, ND area and entered the Army at age of 16 where he served his country for 26 years from June 1947 to Sept. 1973. While serving in Germany he met and married Ingrid Johanna Blawert in Aug. 1959 and later divorced in 1970. When he retired from the service he moved to Mpls. where he met his companion of 33 years, Jeanette Lorraine Klein. While serving in the Army he was awarded two bronze stars, a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation for Heroism in Vietnam. He also served in the Korean war, Company C, Infantry Regt, 101st Airborne, 4th Armored Div, 7th Tank Div, 82nd Eng, 39th Eng Battalion. During his service he was stationed in Japan, France and Germany. He spent 25 years working for Daytons. He was an autobody instructor at Dunwoody and enjoyed his volunteer service for the Disabled American Veterans with 16,143 volunteer hours and 385,000 driving miles over the course of 19 years. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Loucinda Kozlowski, Myra Harrington, Verona Phillips and Frances Patchin; wife, Ingrid Koss; companion, Jeanette Klein; and grandson, Joe Henry DeRusha. He is survived by his brother, Allen Koss; sister, Elnora Wood; his children: Darrel Jr, Darnel, Tammy, Dennis, Stephanie, Lois, Joe and Lisa; grandchildren: Jeremy, Geena, Tyler, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Chelsea, Christine, Heather, Dylan, Meg, Ian, Morgan, Kenric and Ariel; and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial to Darrel at the Waban Picnic area at Pavilion C near Minnehaha Falls, Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to: St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlin, SD. 57325.









