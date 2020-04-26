Darrell D. SANDIN
Age 79 Passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 20 in Bowling Green, OH. Formerly of Saint Paul. 1960 Johnson High School graduate. Served in MN National Guard 47th MP company. Avid hunter and fisherman. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Mildred Sandin. Survived be brother Lowell (Sharon) Sandin, nieces Dawn (David) Palma, DeeAnne Sandin, Dana (Gordon) Carney, Deborah Schoer and Heather McCarthy, great nephews and nieces. Also survived by Special Friend Ric Cano. Private services.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
