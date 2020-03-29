|
|
Age 88 April 28, 1931 ~ March 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully with family at his side, after a year battle with cancer. He is survived by Marie, his wife of 64 years; children Todd, Kevin, Kent, Ross (Dawn), Dawn Jennings (Jack); 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was an Air Force Veteran. A proud 31 year employee of 3M and a longtime member of Cross Lutheran Church. Thanks to the HealthEast Cancer Care and Hospice team. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the social ban has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cross Lutheran Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020