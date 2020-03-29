Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell E. ANDERSON


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell E. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 88 April 28, 1931 ~ March 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully with family at his side, after a year battle with cancer. He is survived by Marie, his wife of 64 years; children Todd, Kevin, Kent, Ross (Dawn), Dawn Jennings (Jack); 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was an Air Force Veteran. A proud 31 year employee of 3M and a longtime member of Cross Lutheran Church. Thanks to the HealthEast Cancer Care and Hospice team. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the social ban has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cross Lutheran Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -