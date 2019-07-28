Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Cemetery Chapel
3600 Hennepin Ave.
Darrell F. SAVAGE

Age 80 of Minneapolis Passed away July 23, 2019 Preceded by son, David. Survived by beloved wife, Joanne; children, Kathie Oachs, Darrell John, Joan (Darren) Selberg and Nancy (Jeff) Richter; grandchildren, Adam, Lillian, Emma, Paige and Morgan; 4 sisters; many nieces and nephews. He served in the US Air Force, Strategic Air Command. Darrell retired after 25 years in Marketing with N.W.B/US West. He was State Director with MN Good Sam for 6 years, was active with the Education Committee of Mpls. Scottish Rite and also a member of the American Legion Hellenic Post #129. Memorial service, Thurs., Aug. 1, at 10am with visitation starting at 9:30am at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. Visitation Wed., Jul 31 from 5-7pm at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 5000 West 50th Street Edina, MN 55424
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
