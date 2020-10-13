Age 79, Vermillion, MN Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Pat; children, Cindy Manning and Jim McConnell, Jean Lindberg, Joe and Kim Mohrhauser, Mike and Brenda Mohrhauser, Paul and Sarah Mohrhauser, and Beth and Mike Isensee; grandchildren, Justin, Alexis, Andrew, James, Jennifer, Alex, Kathryn, Christopher, Nicholas, Sylvia, Matthew and Zae; great grand children, Chloe, Carter and Harrison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. The burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Vermillion following Mass. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.