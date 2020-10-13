1/1
Darrell Robert MOHRHAUSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, Vermillion, MN Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Pat; children, Cindy Manning and Jim McConnell, Jean Lindberg, Joe and Kim Mohrhauser, Mike and Brenda Mohrhauser, Paul and Sarah Mohrhauser, and Beth and Mike Isensee; grandchildren, Justin, Alexis, Andrew, James, Jennifer, Alex, Kathryn, Christopher, Nicholas, Sylvia, Matthew and Zae; great grand children, Chloe, Carter and Harrison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. The burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Vermillion following Mass. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved