Age 87, of Little Canada Formerly of Crosslake, died on February 11, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Alice (nee Kucera); children Dwayne (DeeAnn), Karla (Jim) Tessier and Dwight (Kathryn Worrell); grandchildren Katherine (Nick) Varda, Benjamin (Kathleen) Stenlund, Steven Tessier and Tim Stenlund; also survived by 5 great grandchildren; sister Noreen (Winston) Villocino and also many other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 18th, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
