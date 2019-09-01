|
|
Age 81, of New Brighton Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Darryl "Buck" was born in Minneapolis, MN to Claude and Mabel Dawson. Growing up in Northeast Minneapolis with his sister Janet, he became friends with a group of boys that would extend beyond the schoolyard. Whether it was Saturday morning tennis, the occasional croquet tournament, or weekday morning breakfasts, the shenanigans may have evolved, but the friendships remained. Buck married Merrilyn in July 1962. They raised two children together, Kurt and Connie. They enjoyed many years boating on the St. Croix and taking road trips as a family. In retirement, he and Merrilyn found pleasure in traveling with friends and spending winters in Florida and Texas. Buck will be missed by his wife of 57 years, Merrilyn; their children, Kurt (wife Seema) and Connie Dawson; grandchildren Tyler, Mila, and Dillon; sister, Janet Broberg; nieces and nephews Candi, Jeff, Greg, Nick, Linda, and Merrill James; many other family and friends. He led a full life and got to see many family and friends in the weeks before his passing. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2:30PM with a visitation one hour prior at Faith United Methodist Church, 2708 33rd Ave NE, St. Anthony MN. Entombment at Sunset Cemetery. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019