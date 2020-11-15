Age 80 of North Branch Formerly of Forest Lake. Lo ving son, husband, dad, grandpa "pops", great-grandpa and brother passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. Darwin was born on September 13, 1940 to Erwin and Grace (Durland) Long in Henderson, MN. He served his country in the United States Army and was proud to be a veteran. Preceded in death by parents; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Theodore Long and siblings, Jean Grover and Barb Rud. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Ruth Anne "Tanny" (Preiner); children, Nanci (Ross) Babcock, Joe (Jan) Long, Patrick Long, Maria (Paul) Parenteau; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grand children; siblings, Gary Parno, Jerry (Karen) Long, John Long, Cynthia Long and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family and they will be donated to causes chosen by Darwin. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com