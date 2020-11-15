1/
Darwin Bernard LONG
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80 of North Branch Formerly of Forest Lake. Lo ving son, husband, dad, grandpa "pops", great-grandpa and brother passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. Darwin was born on September 13, 1940 to Erwin and Grace (Durland) Long in Henderson, MN. He served his country in the United States Army and was proud to be a veteran. Preceded in death by parents; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Theodore Long and siblings, Jean Grover and Barb Rud. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Ruth Anne "Tanny" (Preiner); children, Nanci (Ross) Babcock, Joe (Jan) Long, Patrick Long, Maria (Paul) Parenteau; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grand children; siblings, Gary Parno, Jerry (Karen) Long, John Long, Cynthia Long and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family and they will be donated to causes chosen by Darwin. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved