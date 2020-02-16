|
Age 89 Passed Away February 13, 2020 Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred C. and Mabel E. Plath; mother of his children, Maribelle Plath; son, Barry Plath; brother and sister-in-law, Lyle and Stella Plath. Daryl is survived by his children, Roger (Sally) of St. Paul, Russ (Deb) of New Brighton, Kelly (Sue) of Blaine, Jeanneane (Bill) Huberty of Lake Nebagamon, WI, and Corey of St. Paul; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, sister-in-law, Betty Yeager Holl; and former wife, Rosemary Harwood Plath. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 20 at 11:00 am at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St in Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont, Minnesota at 4:00 pm on Thursday. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020