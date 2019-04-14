|
On April 6, 2019, Daryl Anderson, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. Daryl was born on September 17, 1937 on the family farm in Cumberland, WI. He graduated from North St. Paul High School and served in the U.S. Army (1960-63). Daryl married Claire in 1965 and raised Chris and Ken in Stillwater, MN. While working at the Stillwater Prison, Daryl attended the University of WI-River Falls and received his Bachelor of Elementary Education. Daryl taught fourth grade for 22 years at Oakdale Elementary. He and Claire retired to the Crosby area. After Claire's death in 1995 Daryl married Dolores in 1998. Dolores passed away in 2014. Daryl loved golfing, fishing, playing cards with friends and spending time with family. Daryl was preceded in death by father, Orville; mother, Vivian; sister, Arlene; and wives, Claire and Dolores. He is survived by sisters, Joyce and Kay; brothers, Ken and Gary (Rosemary); daughter, Chris (Bud); son, Ken (Patti); 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; his extended family thru his marriage to Dolores; and many friends. Memorial service will be at 1 PM on Thursday, April 18 at Emily Wesleyan Church, Emily, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling later this spring. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019