Age 79 Of Eagan Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Walter & Loretta. Survived by loving wife of 57 yrs., Arlene; daughter, Tanya (Steve) Wolf; son, Daryl Jr.; sisters, Dian Leibel, Donna Vander Ham & Dorene Diers; brothers-in-law, Larry (Pam) & Tom (Cathy Miller) Steifer; and nieces, nephew other relatives & friends. Memorial Mass 2PM Mon., March 9th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHAPEL, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd. @ Deerwood Dr. in Eagan with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Mass. Private inurnment later at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the U of M Masonic Cancer Center or Fairview Hospice at Fairview Foundation. Special thanks to Fairview Hospice for their love & care. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020