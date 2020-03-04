Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHAPEL
4030 Pilot Knob Rd. @ Deerwood Dr.
Eagan, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHAPEL
4030 Pilot Knob Rd. @ Deerwood Dr.
Eagan, MN
View Map

Daryl K. LEIBEL Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl K. LEIBEL Sr. Obituary
Age 79 Of Eagan Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Walter & Loretta. Survived by loving wife of 57 yrs., Arlene; daughter, Tanya (Steve) Wolf; son, Daryl Jr.; sisters, Dian Leibel, Donna Vander Ham & Dorene Diers; brothers-in-law, Larry (Pam) & Tom (Cathy Miller) Steifer; and nieces, nephew other relatives & friends. Memorial Mass 2PM Mon., March 9th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHAPEL, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd. @ Deerwood Dr. in Eagan with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Mass. Private inurnment later at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the U of M Masonic Cancer Center or Fairview Hospice at Fairview Foundation. Special thanks to Fairview Hospice for their love & care. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -