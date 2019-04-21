|
|
Passed away in his St. Paul home on January 19, 2019 at age 82. His courage, love and humor in the face of cancer were inspiring, he will be sorely missed. Daryl led a full life as a friend, father, grandfather, husband, sibling & mentor. He was an awarded English/Speech/Drama teacher and a Diamond Declamation Coach for 30 years at Park Sr. High in Cottage Grove. He loved animals, writing, movies, poetry, music and more. He was dedicated to his church & Faith in the Lord. Please join us to celebrate his life on Wednesday April 24, 2019. 11AM service, at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 115 Crusader Ave W, West St. Paul, MN 55118. Luncheon to follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019