died peacefully on October 16, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Laurie Rosenau (Blake), son Mark (Ann Brimacombe) and son Bradley (Theresa) and their children Benjamin, Daniel and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Ling and George. Gus was born in Brookings, South Dakota. He grew up on a farm on the outskirts of Tyler, Minnesota where he graduated from high school. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably until his discharge in 1949. After returning home he worked on the farm and in construction. He met Donna and they married in 1957. Gus studied to become an electrician and was soon a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 110. After moving around the Midwest for work, Gus and Donna settled in St. Paul Park where they raised their children and enjoyed partaking in all manner of neighborhood shenanigans. But his real passion was football. Gus was a devoted fan of the Vikings, Gophers and Park High School Indians. He was also a long-time youth football coach in St. Paul Park where he imparted his wisdom about the game's fundamentals and diagrammed plays way too complex for 8 year old boys. Gus had a tender spot for dogs—he was happiest during his retirement tossing the ball and taking walks around the neighborhood. An avid reader, Gus often read two books a week and was a devoted patron of the local library. A heart attack 15 years ago slowed him considerably and eventually led to his passing. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 22 from 4–7 PM at the Cremation Society of Edina, 7110 France Ave. S. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019