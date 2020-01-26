|
United States Marine and Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, International Society of Barristers and International Academy of Trial Lawyers, died on January 24, 2020. He was born to Norman Olaf and Blanche Marie Love on December 17, 1941 in Minneapolis. He grew up in the Groveland Park and Nativity Parish neighborhoods. He attended Groveland Park Elementary and St. Paul Central where he was a football team captain. A graduate of the University of Minnesota (B.A., Philosophy, cum laude, 1963), he was a Judo champion while in college. Following graduation, he served as a United States Senate Police Officer. After enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, he attended Officers Candidate School and was commissioned a 2ndLt. (1964). He was selected to attend parachute training at Fort Benning, Ga. and then assigned duty with Force Troops, FMF Atlantic, Camp Lejeune, N.C. There, he earned his Naval-Marine Corps Parachutist Wings and saw service in the conflict in the Dominican Republic. Shooting expert with rifle and pistol, he was assigned to shoot in an FMF Atlantic match. Transferred to Okinawa, he studied Shorin Karate under the direction of 10th degree Master Eizo Shimabuko and earned his 1st degree Black Belt. During his tour on Okinawa, he also earned his Jumpmaster rating with the 1st Special Forces Group. Daryll served in the Republic of Vietnam (1966-67) and made two low level parachute jumps with his men and equipment in support of ground operations. For his service, he was awarded the Vietnamese Parachute Badge and decorated by the United States. Upon release from active duty with the rank of Captain, he attended the George Washington University Law School (1970, JD, with honors). Offered employment with the Atlanta law firm of Powell Goldstein Frazer & Murphy, he accepted and served as an associate and partner(1970-1988) specializing in civil jury trials principally involving the defense of claims against physicians, hospitals and healthcare professionals, product manufacturers including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, tires, firearms and many others. In 1978, Daryll served as the principal investigator for the United States House of Representatives "Ethics Committee" into the alleged corruption of two members of Congress. Both resigned and were later indicted by the Justice Department. The law firm of Love & Willingham (1988-2005) was founded by Daryll, Allen Willingham and John Gilleland in order to focus on civil jury trials. He was proud of its success. He was included in the Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers listings. Daryll enjoyed his friends, Aston Martins, the shooting sports, scuba (Master ScubaRo and Divemaster ratings), dogs and especially the decades of companionship with his best friend and wife, Brenda Lilly Love. Daryll is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughter Sara Lilly Vogel, and grandchildren, Katharine Vogel and Matthew Vogel; Celia Patrick and daughters: Becky, Sallie, and Deanie. Final services are private.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020