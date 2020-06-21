Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Age 77, of Eagan. Passed away on June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Survived by loving wife, Susan; children, Barb (Scott) Koenigsberg, Jeff (Jen); grandchildren, Nathan and Megan; and sister, Joan Krueger; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Wednesday, June 24th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Gathering of Family & Friends 1 hour prior to the service. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Heart Association. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.